Listen: Kate NV - 'Marafon 15'

Kate NV shared new track ‘Marafon 15’ with an experimental fairytale-esque music video.

The Russian artist’s single has nostalgics influences, from 80’s sound elements and the fact that the track is named after an early 90’s Russian TV series. Fizzy, ambient sounds start the song, adding a slight bit of mystery.

In the video, Kate moves slowly in a hypnotized fashion, as she stands in a spotlight, dressed in a blue star-pattened bodysuit, donning a red and cape. The avant-garde video depicts Kate as a fairytale prince in a surrealist, whimsical way as she debuts some interpretive dance. The filming is slightly blurry and hazy, giving the video a vintage and dream-like quality.

The single is part of Kate’s forthcoming album, ‘Room For The Moon,' which will be released June 12th via RVNG Intl. The Moscow-based artist previously shared 'Sayonara,' a playful synth track. The record, like the song, is influenced by the 70’s and 80’s and acts as a film soundtrack.

Check out 'Marafon 15' below.

'Room For The Moon' lands on June 12th.

Words: Caroline Edwards

Photo Credit: Richard Johnathan Miles

