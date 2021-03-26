Listen: Kali Claire Shares New Single 'Disrespekt'

On another cloud but East London and proud, Kali Claire has been plucked from London’s bottomless talent pool as the next rising star of R&B.

It’s no secret that Kali adores where she’s from. This homebody doesn’t lack zest when she gets chatting about her childhood stomping grounds, proving a special place has been earned in the singer-songwriter’s heart.

Hailing from Hackney’s vibrant and swaggering streets, Kali is massively influenced by her surroundings and the people around her, friends, family and strangers alike.

“I feel like wherever your home is will inspire you,” she says, adding, “London is always gonna be home to me.”

Her musical beginnings were as humble as most - listening to her mum’s old school R&B favourites and bearing witness to her grandfather’s whimsical musical endeavours. “I was around music all the time,” she confirms. “I was subjected to whatever my mum played.”

Despite having picked up a few chords on the guitar from her dad, she is a self-taught, sonic powerhouse. By imitating other artists and obsessing over Mariah Carey, Kali found her voice. It’s needless to say, she has kept all balls in her court by producing her own tracks. “It’s more self-sufficient to know how to do things yourself,” she says.

Kali's breakout musical debut, ‘Symptoms Of A Teen’ and 2020's 'Songs By The Pool' EP's stand as personal trophies of accomplishment and are firm Clash favourites. Going on to amass more than 6.5 milllion streams, playlist support across the board and campaign of note starring in Adidas #HereToCreate campaign.

Marking her return for 2021, new single 'Disrespekt' is another accomplished piece of songwriting. An infectious earworm of an ode to the realisation of your own self-worth.

Emerging from a chrysalis, truly a coming of age moment for an incredibly bright and naturally gifted young talent. Watch Kali emerge and take flight this year, like a beautifful and rare East London butterfly that really must be protected at all costs. Disrespect her at your peril.

Tune in now...

- - -