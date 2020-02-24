Listen: JustSidekicks - 'Bittersweet'

JustSideKicks blaze back into view with new single 'Bittersweet'.

The US production team rests on friendship, with high school buddies Oren Strobel and Max Streitwieser turning their dream into a reality.

Matching electronic textures to hip-hop beats and the raw crunch that only rock can offer, they've been joined by a host of collaborators.

AfterSound leaps on new single 'Bittersweet', and it finds JustSideKicks surging into a heady electronic-focussed sphere.

It's a blast of escapism during a dark spell in the world, and Clash is most certainly here for that.

The pair comment...

“'Bittersweet' was made when we were on a music-focused getaway trip shortly after our song 'Just Another Memory' was released. It means a lot to us because it is by far the highest energy, most electronic song that we have put out up to this point”.

Tune in now.

