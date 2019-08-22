Listen: Julietta - 'Levitate'

Pop aesthete Julietta has shared her new single 'Levitate'.

Recently swapping East Coast life for West, the songwriter has channeled this disruption into music.

Crisp minimalist pop with a sassy early 90s feel, her work hits a fresh level on Julietta's incoming EP.

Out shortly, 'Levitate' is led by its exquisite title song, a pared back return pushes her voice out front and centre.

"'Levitate' means the world to me," she comments. "I wrote it with Jordan Topf and Sean Silverman when I moved to Los Angeles and began to shed the layers I had been carrying for my whole life."

"I left everything and everyone I knew behind in New York to start over. At times it was very lonely and other times exhilarating. 'Levitate' is a song about choosing your own story and choosing what to tell people vs what they think they know about you. And above it all, understanding that at the end I’ll always be left with me myself and I - so let go of all the bullshit and hold yourself up."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Brett Kincaid and Britt McCamey

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.