Listen: Julia Holter - 'So Humble The Afternoon'

Julia Holter has shared her song 'So Humble The Afternoon' in full.

The piece was initially released back in 2018, part of the Adult Swim singles club, and has now been rewarded with a full digital release.

It's a wonderful listen, too, with the hazy atmosphere lending some much-needed calm to our week.

Julia's voice - as ever - is heavenly, and those comforting aspects seem to be heightened and accelerated by the warmth of the arrangement.

She comments...

"In ‘So Humble the Afternoon’, recorded a few years back, I was immersing myself in the woozy warmth of the synth and mellotron timbres. and they were a comforting foundation for me to sing over, to soften the harshness of the afternoon which always feels to me like the least introspective and most alienating part of the day."

"And something about the hazy malaise of this song seems to me to suit this endlessly apocalyptic time."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Tammy Nguyen

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.