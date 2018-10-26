Listen: Joviale - 'Taste Of The Heavens'

Joviale's emphatically creative indie-soul mixture will reach a new level on September 6th, when her debut EP 'Crisis' lands via Blue Flowers.

Produced by Bullion - who has also worked with labelmate Westerman - the singer recently supported Kate Tempest, who stumbled across her at a low key show.

New song 'Taste Of The Heavens' finds Joviale drawing on Greek mythology, specifically the story of Narcissus and the temptation to succumb to your own reflection.

Soulful and intriguing, there's real depth to Joviale's work, wrapped around those sumptuous melodies.

“It’s easy to get trapped in someone else’s projection of themselves based on what you’re looking fo r or think you want and deserve,” Joviale explains.

“That feeling of obsessional focus becomes what you become dependent on, like whatever substance one needs to function be it: a social/professional situation or your morning routine. It’s easy to become so overtake n by certain habits you don’t realise they exist... until you relieve yourself from them.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Bernice Mulenga

