Listen: Joshua Burnside Shares 'Live At The Elmwood Hall'

Joshua Burnside's music has always sought out communication, always preferred to open out conversations.

He's at his most natural in a live setting, a powerful performer whose hushed intensity burns a substantial hole in the memory.

Taking his full live band to Belfast last December, Joshua Burnside took control of the city's historic Elmwood Hall for a stunning one off performance.

Part of Quiet Arch’s fourth birthday celebrations, the audience were treated to a riveting show, one that pulled from the full force of the artist's craft.

Working alongside his dexterous group - Zarah Fleming on cello, Dan Byrne McCullough on lead guitar and John Conway on double bass - Joshua pushes himself to a new level.

He explains: "It’s quite strange listening to it back in a way, like looking at a series of old photographs. There is this exciting energy, somehow you really feel like you’re there in the Elmwood Hall. There are moments when every person on stage clicks and the song becomes so much more than a bunch of ideas that I strung together in my kitchen at 3am one night.”

Now available as a full concert album, 'Live At The Elmwood Hall' is a scorched take on alt-folk, an entertaining, lucid, poetic experience.

Tune in now.

