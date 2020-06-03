Listen: Josh Barry - 'All Add Up'

Josh Barry has spent the past five years mastering his sound, travelling across the country to play live shows, complete recording sessions, and meet like-minds.

He's worked with Gorgon City, supported Rag N Bone Man, and even won the Glastonbury Emerging Talent competition in 2017.

Matching vintage soul - think Otis Redding or Sam Cooke - alongside his adept guitar chops, his rousing performances are matched to a gutsy sense of emotion.

New single 'All Add Up' opens a fresh chapter for the songwriter, with his whiskey-soaked vocals aligned to those superb guitar intonations.

It's a dramatic return, one that demonstrates an artist in full control of his abilities.

Tune in now.