Listen: John Grant Shares Two Startling New Songs

John Grant has shared two startling new songs taken from his incoming album 'Love Is Magic'.

The record drops on October 12th, with the songwriter also set to play a full UK tour to coincide.

Deciding to share two new previews, John Grant has shared album cuts ‘He’s Got His Mothers Hips’ and ‘Touch & Go’.

Two very distinct pieces of music, ‘He’s Got His Mothers Hips’ is a filthy electroclash number which John explains is “about a cheeseball doing all he can to get into a woman’s pants, making a total ass of himself. It’s a fun song built on disgust.”

‘Touch & Go’ meanwhile was prompted by the life of Chelsea Manning, the US official turned whistleblower who transitioned gender while in prison.

John Grant says: “I was very intrigued by her incredible story... What kind of strength does it take to survive something like that while being decried as a traitor and a pervert for whom death is too good”.

Tune in below.

'Love Is Magic' will be released on October 12th.

