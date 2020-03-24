Listen: Joesef - 'The Sun Is Up Forever'

Indie pop delight is the order of the day for Joesef, who has released his new single ‘The Sun Is Up Forever’.

The static of an old radio cuts into a radiant melody, the sun can be felt throughout the sound of this song. Joesef’s vocals the perfect tonic to relax to, his calm delivery sure to accompany the heat throughout the upcoming summer months.

The new song is deeply personal for Joesef, who says: “I wrote this song about a month ago after talking to my mum about how relationships can affect you in every corner of your life, right down to the way you carry yourself”.

“My dad was a bit of a bastard to her and us, she said it’s something that never really leaves her, but after 20 years she’s learned to let go of the grief a little. It’s from her perspective, and mine. It’s about leaving a dark part of your life behind you. The tune is for her.”

Joesef was included in the BBC Sound Poll in January, a key indicator of his potential. His latest single ‘The Sun Is Up Forever’ is out now.

Words: Matthew Pywell

