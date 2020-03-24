Listen: Joe Ramsey - 'The Hardest Part'

Rising songwriter Joe Ramsey has shared new track 'The Hardest Part'.

The blossoming indie-folk force matches precocious energy with a plaintive sense of lyricism, resulting in something hugely potent.

A string of new songs lit up 2020, while Joe Ramsey's live shows were taking him around the country.

Lockdown may have disrupted these plans, but it can't stop the music, with a brand new single online.

Out now, 'The Hardest Part' is a neatly pieced together affair, with Joe displaying the care of a true craftsman.

Tune in now.

