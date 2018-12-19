Listen: Jme Jumps On Logan Sama's Grime Show

Jme is one of grime's pivotal figures.

One of the real architects behind Boy Better Know, his album 'Integrity' is perhaps one of the best British albums of the past decade.

Yet 2018 seemed to be something of a low-key year for the London artist. Springing into action on Christmas Day, Jme made a stellar guest appearance on Logan Sama's Grime Show.

A bumper festive edition, the DJ roped in sets from Manga, K9, Discarda, and many more, but Jme was undoubtedly top of the bill.

An extremely rare radio set, it gave a few pointers as to where the rapper might go next, and reminded us all that he remains one of the most naturally gifted figures in grime.

Tune in now.

