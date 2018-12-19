Listen: Jimi Somewhere - '1st Place'

Norwegian alt-pop riser Jimi Somewhere has shared his powerful new song '1st Place' - tune in now.

The songwriter - real name Benjamin Scahndy - hails from Hokksund, a kind of medium-sized nowhere town in Norway.

Leaving school, he decided to save up money, working out what his next step would be.

Booking a flight to Los Angeles, he tried desperately to work on music, just an innocent kid hurling himself into the LA machine.

Incoming EP 'Ponyboy' documents these experiences, and it has the feel of a coming-of-age document, with a sharp narrative thrust and some cinematic lyricism.

Jimi Somewhere explains: “Me and two of my best friends, one of which is my producer Milo Orchis, saved up some money after high school so we could get from Norway to LA and work on music there for a couple months. Just to see what happens. During our stay we got so inspired by it, we made this whole EP.”

The EP is incoming, but first fans can grab '1st Place', which includes the contributions of fellow Norwegian artist Bearson.

Gorgeous alt-pop, it's driven by themes of determination, and the will to continue. He explains:

“'First Place' was made by me and Milo together with another Norwegian producer we befriended during our stay called Bearson. Actually, during our first week in LA we met up with Bearson and made the song on that same day. It’s written and performed by myself, produced by Bearson, and Milo Orchis. It’s a song about how, no matter what I’m going through in life, I’m gonna be okay as long as I got my friends beside me.”

Photo Credit: Dev Dhunsi

