Listen: Jerry Folk x FENGSEL - 'Everything'

Jerry Folk introduces his FENGSEL project on new single 'Everything'.

Oslo born Jerry Folk is a regular visitor to London, using both cities as a base for his electronic deviations.

Impacting raw emotion on his digital sounded, the composer has a rich collaborative sense.

New single 'Everything' taps into his love of neo-soul, finding Jerry Folk opening up his FENGSEL project.

A lugubrious, atmospheric experience, it draws on a dark spell in the electronic musician's life, while encouraging him to look outwards.

He comments...

"I made this single a couple of years ago at a time where I was experiencing a little overwhelming sadness and locked myself in the studio to make music that made me feel better. I was very inspired by music videos and nature at the time and wanted to capture how I felt and create a universe for the feeling to exist in."

"This kickstarted my idea for the album and the idea for my new side project, Fengsel. The single, album and side project will all be involved in my debut album called 'Fengsel'."

Photo Credit: @akam1ke

