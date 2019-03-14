Listen: Jelly Boy - 'Lavese Las Manos'

Happyness' Benji Compston adapts a new solo guise with the release of Jelly Boy single 'Lavese Las Manos'.

While Happyness are long-time Clash favourites this new project is pretty fresh to our ears, with Benji finding some of his ideas simply landing outwith the group's identity.

Saving them up for a rainy day, said downpour is incoming, with Jelly Boy aligning with Cannibal Hymns for a flurry of releases and live shows.

'Lavese Las Manos' leads the way, a ramshackle indie rock thumper with a curious sense of humour and some excellent word play.

Jelly Boy comments...

“I met a guy once who told me how he once lost something precious down the U-bend of a sink and assumed it was irretrievable, only to have a more practically minded person remind him what a U-bend is for. I guess that’s what this song is about. I also compulsively wash my hands and like Lorca.”

Part of his new 'Everybody Is A Universe' EP - due out on April 5th - you can check out 'Lavese Las Manos' below.

Catch Jelly Boy at the following shows:

March

14 London Shacklewell Arms (FREE ENTRY)

16 Bristol Hy Brasil (FREE ENTRY)

Photo Credit: Mariana Goncalves

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.