Listen: JAWS - 'Anyway, Now's Not The Time'

Birmingham's own JAWS have shared their new single 'Anyway, Now's Not The Time' - tune in now.

The band's new album 'The Ceiling' is out now, a bold return that underlined the sheer energy and unrelenting depth of their songwriting.

With a full UK tour set to kick off in a matter of days JAWS have smuggled out something new, something recorded during those album sessions and then shelves.

Out now, 'Anyway, Now's Not The Time' is a surging, triumphant piece of pop-edged indie, a buoyant point of light on a darkened landscape.

Frontman and guitarist Connor Schofield describes the single as:

"The song was originally meant to be on “The Ceiling” but didn’t feel right at that moment, in the time since we realised that it should see the light of day as its still one of our favourites from when we we’re putting the record together."

Tune in now.

Catch JAWS at the following shows:

November

15 Bristol The Fleece

16 Southampton Engine Rooms

18 Oxford The Bullingdon

19 Nottingham Rescue Rooms

21 Liverpool Hangar 34

22 Edinburgh The Mash House

23 Newcastle Riverside

26 Belfast Duke of York

27 Dublin The Academy 2 (IRE)

29 Leeds The Wardrobe

30 Coventry Empire Coventry

