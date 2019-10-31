Listen: JAWS - 'Anyway, Now's Not The Time'

Birmingham's own JAWS have shared their new single 'Anyway, Now's Not The Time' - tune in now.
The band's new album 'The Ceiling' is out now, a bold return that underlined the sheer energy and unrelenting depth of their songwriting.
With a full UK tour set to kick off in a matter of days JAWS have smuggled out something new, something recorded during those album sessions and then shelves.
Out now, 'Anyway, Now's Not The Time' is a surging, triumphant piece of pop-edged indie, a buoyant point of light on a darkened landscape.
Frontman and guitarist Connor Schofield describes the single as:
"The song was originally meant to be on “The Ceiling” but didn’t feel right at that moment, in the time since we realised that it should see the light of day as its still one of our favourites from when we we’re putting the record together."
Tune in now.
Catch JAWS at the following shows:
November
15 Bristol The Fleece
16 Southampton Engine Rooms
18 Oxford The Bullingdon
19 Nottingham Rescue Rooms
21 Liverpool Hangar 34
22 Edinburgh The Mash House
23 Newcastle Riverside
26 Belfast Duke of York
27 Dublin The Academy 2 (IRE)
29 Leeds The Wardrobe
30 Coventry Empire Coventry
