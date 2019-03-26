Listen: Janus Rasmussen Shares New Album 'Vín'

Janus Rasmussen has shared his immersive new album 'Vín' - tune in now.

The producer was born in the Faroe Islands, an archipelago of Nordic settlements out in the fringes of the North Sea.

Divorced from mainstream culture, Janus dedicated himself to learning as much as he could about electronic music, recalling: “it's amazing how stubborn you are as a kid, nothing will stop you from doing what you love”.

This stubbornness runs through his music as a whole. Following his own path, he reached wider prominence after forging Kiasmos alongside Olafur Arnalds.

Now based in Iceland, Janus began sketching together a new solo album last year, constructing an immersive, highly distinctive world.

“I often work really quickly and I tend to be drawn to really strange ideas,” he says. “I have this kind of obsession with finding something that really should not work and make it work. It’s very satisfying.”

New album 'Vín' went online a few hours ago, matching his crisp electronics to a neat awareness of sonic landscapes that is almost cinematic in tone.

He continues: “I had been playing a lot of these songs [live], and they were working really well. I didn’t really tell anyone what the songs were, but they were obviously really fitting into the sets, as they’re not too far off from the Kiasmos sound, despite being different.”

“I had never done that before: playing unfinished tracks and just seeing the reaction. It was super fun, actually. You learn a lot about your own music when you do that.”

Tune in now.

