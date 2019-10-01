Listen: Jamilah Barry - 'hiver'

London voice Jamilah Barry has shared her potent new single 'hiver'.

The R&B talent matches a future-facing fixation to resolutely honest songwriting, resulting in some startlingly individual work.

New single 'hiver' - French for 'winter' - is an ice cold future-soul jammer, with production from Midnight Phunk.

Linden Jay also assisted in the studio process, crafting some warped, ultra-creative R&B shot through with lucid electronics.

It's as personal as they come, the low-slung beat leaving huge amounts of space for the singer to explore her feelings.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Adama Jalloh

