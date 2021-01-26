Listen: James Vickery - 'Somewhere, Out There'

UK R&B troudadour James Vickery returns with 'Somewhere, Out There'.

The British talent is used to overcoming adversity - after all, in spite of being born deaf in one ear he's secured publishing deals with some of the biggest companies on the planet.

Set to release his new album in 2021, the songwriter has been working alongside a number of different producers.

New single 'Somewhere, Out There' finds James Vickery sparring with Maths Time Joy, and it taps into the general dystopia we are living through.

An attempt to lift the gloom, it aims to find light amid the darkness.

James comments...

"There's never been a better time to release this song... It feels like it has such relevance in the world right now, England is suffering a national lockdown."

"I wrote this song for the people in the world who are unable to see their loved ones in this dreadful time, in the hope that there is some light at the end of the tunnel... 'Somewhere, Out There' is a song for anyone who misses their significant other right now."

Tune in now.

