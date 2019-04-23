Listen: James Blake Remixes Khushi's 'This Is'

James Blake has stepped in to re-work Khushi's new single 'This Is'.

The London songwriter previously worked in the hip-hop group Strong Asian Mothers, but his solo output stretches back much further.

Incoming debut album 'Strange Seasons' has taken Khushi around a decade to actually complete, and it lands on January 17th.

Having a kind of diaristic feel in places, the songwriter was thankful for James Blake's involvement, with the producer assisting on the final mixdown.

“It is really good when someone that you love so much, musically, comes in and goes, ‘I fucking love this – don’t change it!’,” Khushi enthuses. “It’s helped me think that maybe now I can leave this be.”

James Blake returns to remix new single 'This Is' and it's a poised, delicate, glitch-heavy re-work, reminiscent of those initial Hessle Audio EPs.

Playfully teasing out new ideas from Khushi's vocal, he takes great liberties with the arrangement, while remaining true to the essence of the songwriting.

It's a startling re-work, one that delves into the full skeleton of the piece - tune in now.

