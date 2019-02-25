Listen: Jackie Mendoza - 'Seahorse'

Jackie Mendoza has shared her eccentric latin-tinged pop jewel 'Seahorse' - tune in now.

The American artist is currently prepping her debut EP, with the 'LuvHz' (Love Hurts) EP set to land on April 26th.

It's a diverse affair, with Jackie Mendoza bubbling together all manner of terrifically off piste digital pop ideas.

Based in San Diego, there's a slight latin tint to new song 'Seahorse', a song we're told “encapsulates the EP sonically and thematically.”

The titular creature provides the inspire for the lyrics, that dwell on love, birth, and long-lasting partnerships. “Females ‘plant’ the egg inside the male’s pouch and the male gives birth to thousands of seahorse babies while the female looks for food and shelter,” says Mendoza. “The song’s instrumentation mirrors the sense of being underwater; I imagined myself swimming between colorful coral reefs and seagrass. The sonic textures and theme behind this song are echoed throughout the EP.”

All sub-aqueous effects and trippy electronic sounds, 'Seahorse' is an oddly pop-centric piece of digitised melody.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Tayo Okeyan

