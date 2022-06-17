Listen: Jack Wakeman & The Dreamstriders - 'Feel Again In Time'

Jack Wakeman & The Dreamstriders have shared new song 'Feel Again In Time'.

Jake Wakeman's journey so far has been fascinating. Growing up listing to his grandad's tales of playing in a band Mick Ronson - who worked with Bowie on his Ziggy era - he left behind the mining town he calls home to seek out the bright lights of Manchester.

Picked up as a session bass player, he toured with New Order and the Fall, as well as working with the likes of Clash favourites BC Camplight, Gabrielles Wish, and more.

Relocating to Glasgow in 2020, he began writing songs during lockdown, piecing together a band from the musicians he met in his locality.

Jack Wakeman & The Dreamstriders was born, and new single 'Feel Again In Time' touches on the classic, a wistful piece of grandstanding pop music.

Recalling Springsteen's acoustic side, 'Feel Again In Time' moves with a dynamic sense of purpose, heading to that rousing finale.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Elly Lucas

