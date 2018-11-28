Listen: ISLAND - 'Just That Time Of The Night'

ISLAND have shared new song 'Just That Time Of The Night' - tune in now.

The band's debut album 'Feel Like Air' was a divine foray into alt-pop climes, winning warm reviews from all corners on its release.

Heading back into the studio, ISLAND are ready to welcome 2019 with a new EP, and the first track is a doozy.

Subtle but entrancing, 'Just That Time Of The Night' has a slight sunset feel, perfectly in chime with these fading days.

ISLAND comment: "Your night is winding down, everything is starting to feel a bit weird. Disconnected from your surroundings and the people around you. It's just that time of the night."

Tune in now.

Catch ISLAND at the following shows:

February

3 Nottingham The Bodega

4 Bristol Rough Trade

8 Manchester YES

9 Dublin The Grand Social

13 London Islington Assembly Hall

For tickets to the latest ISLAND shows click HERE.

