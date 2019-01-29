Listen: Interpol - 'Fine Mess'

Interpol have shared new song 'Fine Mess' - tune in now.

It's been a big week for the New York group, who will play All Points East in London this summer on the same bill as headliners The Strokes.

Last year's 'Marauder' full length was a visceral return to form, an urgent piece of post-punk with a slate grey atmosphere.

New song 'Fine Mess' taps into this energy, while lyrically it deals with a ragged, carefree love affair.

It's tempting to imagine two lovers skirting through the New York rainfall, with Interpol lending the scene an air of complete defiance.

Singer Paul Banks explains: "'Fine Mess' is about a sanguine and starry pair, buoyed and dashed alike by their own dreams and appetites".

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.