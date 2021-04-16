Listen: Inhaler - 'Who's Your Money On?'

Dublin rabble-rousers Inhaler preview their debut album with new single 'Who's Your Money On?' - tune in now.

The band's debut album 'It Won't Always Be Like This' will be released on July 9th, with a full tour to follow.

The record was laid down at London's Narcissus Studios, with close confidante Antony Genn on production.

New single 'Who's Your Money On?' is a sharp-edged indie stomper, but it also displays Inhaler's eagerness to move beyond that framework.

Adding in fresh ideas, it's a swaggering anthem-in-waiting that taps into the feral energy of those live shows.

Tune in now.

'It Won't Always Be Like This' will be released on July 9th.

Photo Credit: Lillie Eiger

