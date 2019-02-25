Listen: Idlewild - 'Same Things Twice'

Where do we find the real Idlewild?

The scruffy bunch of punks who cut a swathe with 'Self Healer'? The sheer focus of 'Hope Is Important'? Their regal sensibilities on 'The Remote Part'? Or their folk dalliances?

New album 'Interview Music' touches on all of these and more, one of their most broad, yet also vital, experiences to date.

Out on April 5th, the record is trailed by new song 'Same Things Twice' which plunges Idlewild back into their formative influences.

The ragged off kilter riff is reminiscent of Pavement or even aspects of Shellac, with the wild, throbbing bassline taken from the Kim Deal handbook.

Yet everywhere there are signs of life, of defiant individuality - after all, as the song itself goes, why do the same thing twice?

Tune in now.

'Interview Music' will be released on April 5th. Catch Idlewild at the following shows:

April

19 Liverpool Grand Central Hall

20 Bristol Anson Rooms

22 Exeter Phoenix

23 Southampton Engine Rooms

25 Leeds Beckett Uni

26 London O2 Forum

28 Birmingham O2 Institute

29 Manchester O2 Ritz

30 Norwich Waterfront

May

1 Cambridge Junction

2 Newcastle Riverside

4 Glasgow Barrowland Ballrom

5 Aberdeen Music Hall

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.