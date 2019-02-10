Listen: IDLES Have Remixed Metronomy

IDLES have stepped in to remix Metronomy - tune in now.

Metronomy's new album 'Metronomy Forever' is out now, and it will be followed by a spread of no doubt majestic live shows.

The band have commissioned a handful of remixes, with Bristol punks IDLES stepping into the breach.

It's a blinding indie disco stomper, stylistically reminiscent of those heady days at Trash. IDLES’ guitarist and remixer Mark Bowen explains...

“Metronomy were one of the first bands IDLES connected over. We saw their live show, when they had the push lights on their chests and did the awesome dance routines, that emboldened us to think more and put more into our live shows. There is also something about the way they use discordant notes and soundclashes in a very blissful way that informs much of our own songwriting.”

“With this remix I wanted to replicate those halcyon days of DJing at indie discos; scrambling online for some bootleg blissed out remix to play to teenagers in a dingy room, high on life and disco biscuits. Metronomy Forever!”

Metronomy’s Joe Mount added: “I’m absolutely stunned! I had no idea that the (joint) best band in the country could also turn out indie disco remixes like this?! Where the hell have I been? Thanks Dev, thanks Idles, your stamp of approval is probably the coolest thing that’s happened to us since we played Trash”.

Check out the 'Til Dev Us Do Party' remix below.

