Listen: Ibibio Sound Machine - 'Guess We Found A Way'

Ibibio Sound Machine have shared their righteous new afro-soul burner 'Guess We Found A Way'.

The band will return with new album 'Doko Mien' later this month, following a short burst of long-since sold out UK shows.

Taken from the incoming LP, new song 'Guess We Found A Way' lets the music speak for itself, a soulful piece of dancefloor energy that aims for the heart.

It's sheer Ibibio, with frontwoman Eno Williams driving the band to fresh heights with a searching, pleading vocal. She comments:

“It’s a song about trying to speak to people in words that no-one understands, conveying your feeling with just the music which is what we try to do in many of our songs.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Dan Wilton

