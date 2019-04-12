Listen: HUSSY - 'YLMD'

HUSSY is leading the charge.

Originally from the North East of England, she relocated to South London to pursue music, biting at every chance she could get.

Moving from the bedroom to actual studios, HUSSY - her real name is Sophie Nicole Ellison - retains a DIY led streak of independence.

New single 'YLMD' is driven by this same sense of empowerment, and it's further sign of her raucous ambition.

She explains...

“I really wanted to up what I’ve been doing sonically. Before now I’d been recording nearly everything at home but went to a proper studio to redo some elements from the original home demo.”

“The whole process became a reaffirmation of how/ why I make music the way I do. Playing everything myself enables me to immerse myself in the creative process and in the end became a form of self-empowerment, something I wanted to prove to myself I could continue to do”.

Dreamy melodies set to a biting grunge-like edge, 'YLMD' is a potent anthem-in-the-making.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Chiara Gambuto

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.