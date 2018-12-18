Listen: Hudson Mohawke x S-Type Drop New Beat

Hudson Mohawke and S-Type have dropped a brand new beat.

The surprise release is the latest part of LuckyMe's Advent calendar, with the label lining up a number of fresh drops.

The beat is a brass-emboldened fanfare, with the label describing it as: "Music for montages. Music to put 18 behind us..."

Hudson Mohawke last released a (proper) studio album in 2015, so could a 'Lantern' follow-on drop in 2019?

We can but hope...

Made this one in LA with big @HudMo earlier this year.



Happy hols https://t.co/0BmdEi9dyw — S -TYPE (@S_Type) December 24, 2018

