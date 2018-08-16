Listen: Hollow Hand - 'Made Up My Mind'

South Coast outsider Hollow Hand has shared new song 'Made Up My Mind'.

The songwriter works almost exclusively on his own, a DIY conveyor belt of outlandish solo ideas.

Sitting somewhere between Syd Barrett's solo work and the experimental whimsy of Super Furry Animals, Hollow Hand's debut album will be released later this year.

It's a self-consciously beautiful document, the anti-thesis of an increasingly darkening world. He comments:

“I try to surround myself with beautiful objects, art, music, stories, and ideas because I’m trying desperately to find happiness and navigate my way through life safely.. fantasy has always been a huge attraction for me, romance and mythology in history and art...”

New album 'Made Up My Mind' matches looseknit jangle pop to probing lyricism, the final sighing vocals imbued both with hope and ultimate resignation.

Catch Hollow Hand at the following shows:

October

16 Edinburgh Sneaky Pete's

17 Glasgow The Old Hairdressers

18 Newcastle The Cluny 2

19 Manchester Yes (Basement)

21 Leicester The Cookie

23 London Hoxton Hall

24 Brighton Hope & Ruin

