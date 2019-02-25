Listen: Heather Woods Broderick - 'White Tail'

Oregon's Heather Woods Broderick has shared her wonderful new song 'White Tail'.

The songwriter's new album 'Invitation' lands on April 19th, and it was largely conceived on the Oregon coast and the wilds of the Pacific North West.

The title is borrowed from a Thomas Moore passage, with the album carrying a literary flair in its lyricism.

New song 'White Tail' is a gorgeous highlight on the incoming LP, soothing yet challenging songwriting with a slight Baroque touch.

The accompanying video is the first of a two-part affair, constructed alongside film makers Tracy Maurice and Devin Febbroriello.

Entering into a timeless dream world, it's the perfect accompaniment to her beautiful songwriting.

Photo Credit: Whit Hassett

