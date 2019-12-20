Listen: Hazel English - 'Combat'

Hazel English has shared her new track 'Combat'.

The songwriter's album 'Wake UP!' is incoming, following sessions in Atlanta, Georgia alongside Ben H. Allen.

Set to land on April 24th, the record is a poised, nuanced return, with the 60s inflections set against Hazel's bitingly personal lyrical tone.

New single 'Combat' matches its uncompromising title to some of the record's most fragrantly beautiful music, with the slight baroque touches rubbing up against her vocal.

A song about conflict and resolution, 'Combat' reflects on how confrontation can often be Hazel comments...

“‘Combat’ is about the push and pull of two people dealing with conflict in a relationship. It’s about how sometimes winning an argument can actually mean losing the real battle - maintaining intimacy with a partner.”

Photo Credit: Marguerite Marcella Mannix

