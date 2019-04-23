Listen: HAZ - 'Dumb Fake Love'

Peckham riser HAZ soars on debut single 'Dumb Fake Love'.

Still only 19 years old, HAZ lost her mother when she was just 15, forcing her to grow up early.

Matching school with part-time jobs, all while helping her dad to raise her little sister, she used what spare time she could find to focus on music.

Debut single 'Dumb Fake Love' is out now, a potent introduction that finds HAZ navigating the perilous spaces between adolescence and adulthood.

Swedish producer Aron Wyme works on the track, which HAZ actually began when she was just 16.

She explains...

"It's a love story I wrote when I was 16. I was growing up around heartbreak which made me want to write about real things that happen to a lot of people."

"At this age, relationships don't mean as much as you want them to, so you end up with someone who messes you about. I had no idea I'd be trying to make it as an established artist at the time, but looking back I hope people can see vulnerability in my lyrics."

Photo Credit: Matilda Hill-Jenkins

