Listen: Hannah Georgas - 'Same Mistakes'

Toronto songwriter Hannah Georgas has shared new single 'Same Mistakes'.

A bold voice, her unremitting honesty makes Hannah Georgas a challenging but utterly absorbing figure.

The National's Aaron Dessner is a fan of her work, with the two settling down in 2019 to focus on a new project.

A new album is incoming on Brassland / Arts & Crafts, with Clash able to air something new, something fresh ahead of this.

'Same Mistakes' is a gorgeous return, with Hannah's bold vocal pushing each word to a fresh level of intensity.

Literate and unsparing in her approach, it's a song about learning to break out of destructive cycles of behaviour.

"Over the years I've been recognising patterns and habits I've created in order to protect myself in situations that are difficult," Georgas explains. "I'm becoming more aware of how much my upbringing has had an affect on me. This song was inspired by learning how to accept the past and recognise when things come up and trying to learn to from them."

"Aaron and I tried a couple of versions of it before we found this one. I originally wrote it on guitar and I ended up finding a different arrangement for it on the piano."

"Towards the end of my time with Aaron, we re-recorded this- tracking piano and vocals first. He came up with a repetitive bass line and drum loop. He started playing these beautiful guitar slide parts that felt like whale calls. We were recording it in the evening and I remember listening and looking out the window and seeing a beautiful bright moon and clear dark sky. It was a really memorable and magical moment."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Vanessa Heins

