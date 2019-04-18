Listen: Half Wolf - 'My Stranger'

Half Wolf makes sure that she only releases material when she is 100% happy with it.

It's entwined with her own life, with the natural phases in which she explores the world.

Releasing a single with each passing moon phase, the latest lunar cycle brings us new single 'My Stranger'.

Hailing from Dakota, the LA based artist delves into the realm of "cosmic lovers" on her beautifully stripped down new single.

A song about self-love manifesting itself in mutual adoration, it finds Half Moon on beautifully intent form.

She explains: "'My Stranger' is an anthem for cosmic lovers. It’s an unconditional love song about turning self-doubt into self-empowerment. This isn’t a song about lost love or left feeling incomplete."

"Half Wolf acknowledge the stars aligning for two strangers to cross paths, if even for just one night, one dance, one song."

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.