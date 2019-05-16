Listen: Grimes - 'My Name Is Dark'

Grimes has shared her new single 'My Name Is Dark' - tune in now.

Lengthy sessions for Clare Boucher's new album seem to be almost over, with 'Miss Anthropocene' set to arrives early next year.

Out on February 21st, it's been teased via a number of tech-fixated - and slightly controversial - interviews, alongside regular drops of fascinating new material.

New song 'My Name Is Dark' is online now, and the deftness of touch in the production is offset by those paranoid lyrics.

A song about anxiety and feeling out of place, Grimes introduced the single by writing: "That's what the drugs are for..."

Here are the opening lines...

So we party when the sun goes low

And tonight, wishes I'm so doped out

I'm not shy but I refuse to speak

Because I don't trust you to understand me

Tune in now.

That’s what the drugs are for https://t.co/5EkergtfJr — ༺GRIM ≡ﾟS༻ (@Grimezsz) November 29, 2019

Grimes will release 'Miss Anthropocene' on February 21st

