Listen: Grant Pavol - 'Vintage Clothes'

Shamir began by uploading a few tracks to his SoundCloud.

Encountering other artists, he started to upload their material, too - until finally he had a sort of fake SoundCloud label.

Deciding to make the whole process official, Shamir launched Accidental Popstar Records a few months ago, the title being a self-deprecating reference to his own work.

New signing Grant Pavol joins the Accidental Popstar universe, with his debut EP 'Okay' emerging on May 17th (order LINK ).

A product of Philadelphia's ever-fertile DIY scene, Grant Pavol's graceful songwriting has a beautiful sense of sonics, allied to a profoundly personal streak.

New song 'Vintage Clothes' is online now, with Grant's poetic lyrical sense complimented by his easy-going, almost pastoral melodies.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.