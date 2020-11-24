Listen: Gotts Street Park - 'Change My Ways' ft. Pip Millet

Gotts Street Park return with new Pip Millet collaboration 'Change My Ways'.

The Leeds based instrumental crew have cut their teeth with some phenomenal partnerships, balancing this with an ear for fresh talent.

The group's new EP lands on Friday - November 27th - and it's led by an exemplary new single.

Out now, 'Change My Ways' is the perfect encapsulation of the group's minimal, sub-zero sense of soul.

A lot key, ultra downbeat jam, Pip Millet's superb vocal shows enormous restraint to fuel its emotional impact.

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.