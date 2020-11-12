Listen: Giant Sky - 'Snow'

Giant Sky return with new single 'Snow'.

The band's origins span two hemispheres and multiple counties, ultimately centring on London as an ad hoc base.

Featuring two members who grew up on the same Wiltshire street, four-piece also find room for a musician from New Zealand.

Uniting around a common aim, Giant Sky match melodic inflections to crunching indie rock and a loose sense of lyrical ennui.

New single 'Snow' is a potent return, a search for connection during these troubled, and often lonely, times.

Out now - order it HERE - it condenses their feral charms down into one punchy track.

Giant Sky explain...

'Snow' is about the triumph of human connection over isolation. After the year we've all been through, human connections are ultimately what has got us through, and we wanted to write something that reflected that.

Tune in now.

- - -

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots.

Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.