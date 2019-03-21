Listen: Georgia Covers Billie Eilish

Georgia has shared two new releases as part of the Spotify Singles series.

Linking with the streaming giant, the London artist travelled to Abbey Road Studios, working on two special recordings.

Opting to re-work her own seismic banger 'About Work The Dancefloor', Georgia also laid down a Billie Eilish cover.

Covering 'everything i wanted' it shows off her tender side, another blast of creativity from the songwriter.

Georgia's new album 'Seeking Thrills' is out now - Clash spoke to her around the time of its release.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Ryan Saradjola

