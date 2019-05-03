Listen: George FitzGerald Remixes Foals

George FitzGerald has stepped in to remix Foals' new song 'Exits'.

The Oxford band are planning to release two albums in 2019, with the opening instalment ‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost – Part 1’ arriving on March 8th.

Ahead of this, Foals have invited George FitzGerald to remix their recent single 'Exits', and he's firmly grasped the opportunity.

Dipping into the electronic elements of the production the producer re-tools 'Exits' as a tech-house shuffler that moves from euphoric climes to verge on dystopia.

This play between light and dark is a key component of the new album, with George FitzGerald able to find fresh space in this mixture.

Tune in now.

