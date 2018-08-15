Listen: Gently Tender - 'Avez-Vous Déjà'

London risers Gently Tender have shared new song 'Avez-Vous Déjà'.

The band grew out of the ashes of Parquet Courts, delivering their debut single a few weeks ago.

Sam Fryer, Pete Mayhew and Will Doyle unite on the project, joined by The Big Moon’s Celia Archer on keyboards and guitarist Adam Brown.

New release 'Avez-Vous Déjà' is a slow-building slice of psych-infused indie, reminiscent of those early Beta Band cuts crossed with the Walker Brothers.

Rising to a stellar crescendo, it seems to wash over you in layers, an expertly balanced fusion of sublime melody and lysergic effects.

Tune in now.

Catch Gently Tender at the following shows:

September

5 London Quietus Social @ The Social

26 London The Lexington

November

27 Manchester Yes

28 Glasgow Broadcast

30 Bristol Crofter’s Rights

December

2 Brighton Sticky Mikes

Photo Credit: Louise Latimer

