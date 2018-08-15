Listen: Gently Tender - 'Avez-Vous Déjà'

London risers Gently Tender have shared new song 'Avez-Vous Déjà'.
The band grew out of the ashes of Parquet Courts, delivering their debut single a few weeks ago.
Sam Fryer, Pete Mayhew and Will Doyle unite on the project, joined by The Big Moon’s Celia Archer on keyboards and guitarist Adam Brown.
New release 'Avez-Vous Déjà' is a slow-building slice of psych-infused indie, reminiscent of those early Beta Band cuts crossed with the Walker Brothers.
Rising to a stellar crescendo, it seems to wash over you in layers, an expertly balanced fusion of sublime melody and lysergic effects.
Tune in now.
Catch Gently Tender at the following shows:
September
5 London Quietus Social @ The Social
26 London The Lexington
November
27 Manchester Yes
28 Glasgow Broadcast
30 Bristol Crofter’s Rights
December
2 Brighton Sticky Mikes
Photo Credit: Louise Latimer
