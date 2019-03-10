Listen: Gabe Gurnsey Remixes Ride

Ride have shared two new remixes ahead of their November tour.

The band's new album 'This Is Not A Safe Place' crashed into the Top 10 on its release earlier in the year, and was followed by a string of celebratory shows.

Hitting the road once more in November, the shoegaze legends will play a number of shows, including London's Barbican.

Alongside this, Ride have shared two remixes, including one from their very own Loz Colbert.

Gabe Gurnsey has delivered a wonderful take on 'Repetition', and it's only appropriate given his association with album producer Erol Alkan.

Fader's Down, meanwhile, is actually Loz Colbert's electronic alias, and he gets to grips with 'Kill Switch'.

Loz explains...

"As soon as we heard Gabe’s remix of ‘Repetition’ we were all digging it. A lot of us in the band are fans of what Gabe G does, so it is an honour to be remixed by him ! We love what he’s done with the track the reinvention puts a very cool twist on this song indeed. I think from start to finish it is a very enjoyable and groovy remix. Gabe is a fellow drummer and I’m feeling the shared vibes on both remixes for this double release!"

Tune in now.

Catch Ride at the following shows:

November

29 Norwich The Waterfront

30 Sheffield The Plug

December

1 Birmingham The O2 Institute

3 Oxford Oxford Town Hall

4 Glasgow SWG3

5 Aberdeen The Lemon Tree

6 Newcastle upon Tyne Boiler Shop

8 Southampton Engine Rooms

9 London Barbican Centre

11 Leeds Beckett University

12 Manchester O2 Ritz

