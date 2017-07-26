Listen: Gabe Gurnsey - 'Harder Rhythm'

UK producer Gabe Gurnsey has shared new track 'Harder Rhythm'.

A founding member of Factory Floor, the producer's solo work surges into fresh territories on new album 'Physical'.

Out on August 3rd, new track 'Harder Rhythm' is a stellar introduction to where his head is at, a dark-edged piece of electronic music with an itchy percussive attack.

Replete with a nod towards a classic piece of Michael Jackson, 'Harder Rhythm' is a bruised, addictive digital workout.

“When writing ‘Harder Rhythm’ I was drawing from the two very connected basic primal instincts of sexual attraction and our instilled affinity with rhythm,” Gabe explains. “It's a straight up celebration of both and the associated feelings of euphoria and tension. A love for the very first drum machine beat I ever heard on Michael Jackson's 'Wanna Be Startin' Somethin' definitely made its way in...”

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.