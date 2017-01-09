Listen: Future Jr. - 'Changing'

Every step Future Jr. takes seems to be the right one.

The digital pop riser - real name Matt Nainby - works with relentless confidence, surging into fresh areas while retaining his essential sense of identity.

New single 'Changing' is out now, ushered into the world by the fine people at Norwegian tastemaker label Propeller Recordings.

Blazing electronic pop with a sizzling summer feel, it's bolstered by that impeccable chorus and lyrics that cut a little bit deeper.

Picking apart our over-reliance on technology, it works on two levels - a critique of social media, and also a frisky alt-pop jammer.

He comments: "As humanity, we buy into these egregious portrayals of the perfect life on social media. We put our hope in marketing campaigns and embrace the idea that happiness is an idyllic lifestyle that can be purchased. We make success our god. For me this song is a line in the sand, saying to myself, I refuse to buy into that mindset.”

Tune in now.

