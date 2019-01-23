Listen: Free Love Share Cosmic New Mix

Glasgow's Free Love have shared an outstanding new mix initially recorded for 6Music.

The Glasgow duo were initially known as Happy Meals, before altering their moniker, and distilling their approach.

Fusing a meditative approach with analogue electronics and some post-disco beats, their search for new sounds makes them one of the country's exciting underground acts.

Recently piecing together a mix for 6Music's Tom Ravenscroft, their picks outline some key influences, as well as utilising some new material.

Ending with Ivor Cutler's remarkable 'Beautiful Cosmos' it's a stellar selection, one we happily recommend.

