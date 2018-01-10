Listen: Free Love - 'Playing As Punks'

Glasgow electronic pairing Free Love are set to release their new eight track EP 'Luxury Hits' on November 9th.

It's been quite a year for the Scottish-based outfit, changing their name and notching up a SAY Award nomination.

New EP 'Luxury Hits' arrives on November 9th, featuring eight tracks in total - six of which will be completely new to fans.

Free Love describe the release as “trans-temporal projection through pop music for dancefloors. The music is about breaking through the limitations of our surroundings, not through escapism but defining a new reality on our own terms and breathing it into existence.”

New song 'Playing As Punks' is online now, drifting electronic somnambulism that taps into uncharted areas of the mind while moving the body.

Tune in now.

Catch Free Love at the following shows:

November

18 Newcastle Brave Exhibition Festival

21 Dublin Whelans

29 London Folklore

30 Manchester The Peer Hat

December

2 Glasgow The Poetry Club

