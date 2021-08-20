Listen: Freddie Future - 'Loving You (So High)'

Freddie Future returns with new single 'Loving You (So High)'.

The producer is based in Toronto, the city where he constructed his 2019 debut album. Since then, lockdown has dashed his touring plans, so Freddie Future has returned to what he knows best - the studio.

New single 'Loving You (So High)' establishes a fresh chapter for the musician, all lucid electronics with dense brush-strokes of pop colour.

Kick-starting a new project, 'Loving You (So High)' is a bold opening page, with Freddie Future re-tooling his sound for a fresh endeavour.

Freddie Future explains...

"'Loving You (So High)’ was the first track written for this new project, and instantly I knew there was something special here. The song is about being so consumed with a desire for someone that their love feels like the best drug you could ever have. It’s that ultimate state of euphoria you feel when you truly love that person. The song started with a few vibey chords but really came together once the catchy vocal hook was made. 'I get so high off loving you. So high, so high, so high...'"

Tune in now.

Pre-save 'Loving You (So High)' HERE.

Photo Credit: Carly Hughes-Horvath

- - -