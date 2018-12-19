Listen: Franky - 'All Of The Boys'

Yorkshire pop riser Franky has shared her imperious debut single 'All Of The Boys'.

It's a bold opening gesture from the newcomer, who is able to effortlessly stamp her persona on synth pop.

Working with digital production, she sluices together some slinky 80s Miami beach vibes while keeping true to her Northern roots.

A warning to the opposite sex that they're getting more than they bargained for, it's a sassy electro pop burner, one that finds Franky purring: “Try fool me once, better fool you twice...”

She comments: "It’s about girls going out to have a good time, and fooling the boys that only have one thing on their mind. Girls can see those kind of people a mile off.”

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.